Kulikov recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

The helper was Kulikov's first point in three games with his new team. The 31-year-old wasn't brought in on a one-year deal for his offense -- he's added nine blocked shots and six hits as a defensive presence on the second pairing alongside youngster Jamie Drysdale. Kulikov will like top out around 20 points, but the physicality should be a constant throughout the season.