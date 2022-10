Kulikov scored a goal in Anaheim's 4-3 overtime victory against Toronto on Sunday.

Kulikov's marker came at 13:01 of the third and tied the game at 3. He managed to best goalie Erik Kallgren on the warp-around. He has a goal and three points in nine games in 2022-23. He's not a regular offensive contributor and you'd have to go back to 2011-12 to find the last time he finished with at least 25 points in a season.