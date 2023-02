Kulikov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Kulikov ended a five-game point drought with the primary helper on Cam Fowler's first goal of the game. A more defensive presence, Kulikov is struggling to generate much offense this season. He's at 11 points, a minus-18 rating, 74 shots on net, 83 hits, 93 blocked shots and 28 PIM through 55 outings despite filling a top-four role.