Kulikov scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked seven shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Kulikov got it done at both ends of the ice, as this was his first multi-point effort of the season. He also set a season high in blocks -- he'd previously blocked four shots on three separate occasions. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, seven points, 30 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating through 20 contests while enjoying a top-four role with the Ducks.