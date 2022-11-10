Kulikov recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Kulikov suited up for the Wild last year, and he was able to get a little revenge on his old team with a helper on Pavol Regenda's second-period marker. The 32-year-old Kulikov has done alright in his first with the Ducks, earning five points in 14 contests. He's added 19 shots on net, 21 hits, 28 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-5 rating while playing in a mainly defensive role in the top four.