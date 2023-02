Kulikov logged an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Kulikov has logged helpers in consecutive contests for the first time this season. He set up a Kevin Shattenkirk tally in the second period. Through 56 games overall, Kulikov has 12 points, 74 shots on goal, 83 hits, 94 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-17 rating.