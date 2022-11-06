Kulikov contributed an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Kulikov found Mason McTavish just as the latter was leaving the penalty box and set him up for a goal late in the third period. That got the Ducks within one, and Adam Henrique tied it 2:34 later. Kulikov isn't known as a steady source of offense, but he has three points in his last six games. The blueliner has a goal, three assists, 24 blocked shots, 18 hits, 17 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 12 outings this season while playing in a top-four role.