Kulikov posted an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Kulikov helped out on a Trevor Zegras goal late in the second period. The assist snapped Kulikov's four-game point drought, though the defenseman has been a semi-consistent contributor on offense. He's up to two goals, six helpers, 39 shots on net, 40 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 25 contests. Kulikov won't see much power-play time, but a top-four role on defense allows him some exposure to the Ducks' talented top line, which in turns leads to some supporting offense.