Kulikov notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Kulikov has done well on offense lately, posting a goal, four assists and a plus-4 rating over his last five games. The Ducks' win Thursday is their only victory in that span, but the veteran defenseman is doing his part to help. He's up to 15 points, 79 shots on net, 86 hits, 97 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 59 contests.