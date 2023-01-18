Kulikov has no points and a minus-10 rating over his last 17 games.

Considering the Ducks' defensive woes, his numbers could be worse. Kulikov isn't typically relied upon for offense anyway -- he has nine points through 45 appearances this season and has never produced more than 28 points in a campaign. The 32-year-old has added 74 blocked shots, 70 hits, 53 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-17 rating while playing in a top-four role.