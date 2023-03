Kulikov will be a healthy scratch Wednesday versus Washington for trade-related reasons, according to Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Kulikov has three goals, 15 points, 87 hits and 103 blocks in 61 contests in 2022-23. He has been held off the scoresheet in three of his last four outings. Colton White might draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Anaheim's last two contests.