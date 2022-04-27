Simon notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

With Ryan Getzlaf retired, Simon was given a boost to the top-line alongside Adam Henrique and Troy Terry. The move worked, as Simon helped out on a Sonny Milano tally in the second period. Simon is at 13 points, 88 shots on net, 72 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 71 appearances this season, though he's often been limited to bottom-six minutes.