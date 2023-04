Helleson scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Helleson tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. This was just his second NHL contest, though he's been limited to sheltered minutes on the Ducks' third pairing. He's added three shots on net, two hits, a blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Helleson will likely have a chance to compete for an NHL job in training camp in September.