Helleson posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Helleson has a goal and three assists over seven NHL appearances during this stint with the Ducks. The 23-year-old has proven himself capable of handling third-pairing minutes. He's added three shots on net, a plus-2 rating, six hits and 10 blocked shots. Helleson's production probably isn't enough to sway most fantasy managers, especially given the team he's on, but he could be helping his cause to stick in the NHL once Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) is healthy again.