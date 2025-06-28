Schock was the 101st overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

While it may be a down year for the club as a whole, Schock is one of the few US NTDP players that saw his stock steadily rise throughout the course of the year. He played a ton of minutes, finishing with 14 goals and 54 points in 93 games between NTDP and USHL appearances. A "modern" NHL defenseman in many ways, Schock wins with foot speed and decision making as opposed to size and strength. At roughly 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Schock's secondary skills will need to continue to develop in order for him to succeed in professional hockey. He's off to the University of Michigan in the fall.