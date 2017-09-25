Tokarski was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Monday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Tokarski logged just one NHL contest for Anaheim last season -- instead spending the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign with AHL San Diego. While in the minors, the netminder went 17-8-1 with a .898 save percentage. Considering the Ducks brought in Ryan Miller to serve as the No. 2 behind John Gibson, fantasy owners should expect Tokarski to once again spend the year with the Gulls.