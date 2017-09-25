Play

Tokarski was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Monday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Tokarski logged just one NHL contest for Anaheim last season -- instead spending the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign with AHL San Diego. While in the minors, the netminder went 17-8-1 with a .898 save percentage. Considering the Ducks brought in Ryan Miller to serve as the No. 2 behind John Gibson, fantasy owners should expect Tokarski to once again spend the year with the Gulls.

