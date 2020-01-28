Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Gathers shorthanded assist
Gudbranson notched a shorthanded helper, a fighting major, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Gudbranson set up Ondrej Kase's second-period tally. Then, in the third period, Gudbranson dropped the gloves with Sharks winger Evander Kane. The busy performance gave the defenseman nine points, 93 PIM, 81 hits and 69 shots through 45 games this season between the Ducks and the Penguins.
