Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Generates assist
Gudbranson picked up an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Gudbranson set up Ondrej Kase for the final goal of the game. The 27-year-old defenseman has three points in 14 games since a late October trade from the Penguins to the Ducks. Overall, he has 35 hits, 23 blocked shots, and 27 shots on goal through 21 appearances. Gudbranson has never exceeded 13 points in a campaign, so he's safe to ignore in fantasy.
