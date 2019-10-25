Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Headed for West Coast

Gudbranson was acquired by the Ducks from the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

After joining Pittsburgh at the deadline last year, Gudbranson is already packing his bags for a new team. The emergence of John Marino created a logjam on the Pens' blue line, which resulted in Gudbranson serving as a healthy scratch in four games this season. With Josh Manson (lower body) banged up, Gudbranson could find himself suiting up for his new club as early as Saturday's matchup with Colorado if he can get there in time.