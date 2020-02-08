Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Injured in first period Friday
Gudbranson suffered an upper-body injury and is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Per Stephens, Gudbranson was injured on a hit in the first period. The defenseman skated just 3:35 over four shifts prior to his exit. If he's unable to return Friday, there should be an update on his status before Sunday's game in Buffalo.
