Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Out two more weeks

Gudbranson (upper body) is expected to miss another two weeks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gudbranson has already missed the last seven games since being placed on injured reserve on Feb. 9 and this news will rule him out for roughly another seven. The 6-foot-5 blueliner has four goals and nine points in 44 games with the Ducks this season.

