Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Placed on IR
The Ducks placed Gudbranson (upper body) on injured reserve Sunday, Kyle Shohara of the Ducks' official site reports.
Gudbranson was already ruled out of Sunday's game against Buffalo and was sent back to Anaheim for re-evaluation. His placement on IR signals that the defenseman will miss at least a week, so his next chance to suit up is next Sunday against Vancouver. In the meantime, recent call up Brendan Guhle will draw into the lineup.
