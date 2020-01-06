Play

Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Slings helper Sunday

Gudbranson registered an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Gudbranson now has seven points through 38 contests. The 27-year-old has added 54 shots on goal, 86 PIM and 68 hits this season. His lack of offense will keep most fantasy owners away.

