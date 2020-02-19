Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Still one week away

Gudbranson (upper body) will need at least another week before getting back into the lineup. Coach Dallas Eakins told reporters, "Gudbranson is coming along very good, he'll be evaluated here in the next few days and hopefully we'll see him on the ice in a week or so."

Gudbranson has already missed the Ducks' last four contests and will be sidelined for at least the next three based on the timeline provide by Eakins. With just nine points in 51 appearances this season, the blueliner won't offer much in terms of offensive production once cleared to play, which limits him to a mid-range fantasy option at best.