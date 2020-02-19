Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Still one week away
Gudbranson (upper body) will need at least another week before getting back into the lineup. Coach Dallas Eakins told reporters, "Gudbranson is coming along very good, he'll be evaluated here in the next few days and hopefully we'll see him on the ice in a week or so."
Gudbranson has already missed the Ducks' last four contests and will be sidelined for at least the next three based on the timeline provide by Eakins. With just nine points in 51 appearances this season, the blueliner won't offer much in terms of offensive production once cleared to play, which limits him to a mid-range fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.