Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Strikes quickly Sunday

Gudbranson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Gudbranson tallied just 35 seconds into the game, but the Ducks wouldn't put another goal behind Flyers netminder Brian Elliott. Gudbranson has amassed six points, 82 PIM, 44 hits and 36 blocked shots in 28 appearances since joining the Ducks in a trade from the Penguins on Oct. 25. The 27-year-old is mostly a defensive presence -- he's not consistent enough for many fantasy owners' interests.