Procyszyn scored twice and added an assist in OHL North Bay's 6-3 win over Sudbury on Friday.

Procyszyn has earned 10 goals and eight assists over 12 games in February for one of his best months of the campaign. Procyszyn is up to 27 goals and 51 points through 57 appearances this season, as well as a plus-28 rating. The Ducks prospect has upped his game recently to get closer to last year's production, when he had 34 goals and 64 points in 68 regular-season outings.