Procyszyn scored twice and added an assist in OHL North Bay's 5-2 win over Sudbury on Sunday.

Procyszyn has had a strong run lately with five goals and five assists over his last six games. He had previously gone nine contests without a multi-point effort before this stretch, which has seen him log multiple points four times. Procyszyn is at 12 goals, 26 points, 59 PIM and 116 shots on net over 35 appearances this season. His long-term potential in the Ducks' organization is likely as a bottom-six center, though he could still offer decent offense from that role.