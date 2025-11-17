Procyszyn scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in OHL North Bay's 6-5 shootout win over Saginaw on Sunday.

It's been a rough start to the year for Procyszyn, who has just eight points in 19 appearances after his first multi-point effort of the season. He had 34 goals and 30 assists in 68 regular-season outings in 2024-25, so the step back on offense is quite discouraging, especially since the Battalion have started the year a reasonable 11-9-1. The Ducks prospect, a third-round pick from 2024, will need to turn things around as the season progresses.