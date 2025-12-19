Procyszyn scored a goal and added two assists in OHL North Bay's 6-2 win over Guelph on Thursday.

Procyszyn has six goals and four assists over his last 10 games. He's up to nine goals and 21 points through 31 appearances, and he's added 103 shots on net and 57 PIM. The Ducks prospect has taken a step back on offense this year, which is a little concerning for his long-term success, but he has picked up the pace recently.