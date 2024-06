Procyszyn was the 68th overall pick by the Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Procyszyn's offensive numbers this past season (15 goals, 36 points in 62 games) were underwhelming, but it's important to note he played on a loaded North Bay team. He's a big body (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), really competes, and has displayed an ability to contribute on both special teams, making him an intriguing long-term prospect, even if this seems a bit early in the draft for Procyszyn to have gone.