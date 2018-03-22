Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Delivers goal and assist in win
Beauchemin scored a goal in the third period and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Calgary on Wednesday.
Points are an adventure for Beauchemin, who has always been more comfortable preventing goals than scoring them. As such, he's valuable to the Ducks, but fantasy owners might have a harder time getting much out of him. The reality is that unless he's giving you blocked shots and hits, he doesn't have a lot of fantasy value, this performance marking a rare exception.
More News
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Watches second straight•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Watches Tuesday win from press box•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Pointless through past eight outings•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Strong effort despite loss•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Sporting eight-game point drought•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Logging meaningful minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...