Beauchemin scored a goal in the third period and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Calgary on Wednesday.

Points are an adventure for Beauchemin, who has always been more comfortable preventing goals than scoring them. As such, he's valuable to the Ducks, but fantasy owners might have a harder time getting much out of him. The reality is that unless he's giving you blocked shots and hits, he doesn't have a lot of fantasy value, this performance marking a rare exception.