Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Inks one-year contract
Beauchemin put pen to paper on a one-year, $1 million deal with Anaheim on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Beauchemin likely won't find ice time easy to come by, but given the number of injuries that impacted the Ducks last season, it's not surprising to see them add some additional blue line depth. As expected, the 37-year-old will not be getting anywhere close to the $4.5 million annual cap hit he carried before Colorado bought him out of his contract. At best, Beauchemin will probably be a 20-point player, yet until his role is more finalized -- fantasy owners may want to hold off on utilizing him for their lineups.
More News
-
Francois Beauchemin: Facing buyout•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Provides rare offense in final days•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Rare goal serves as game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Garners assist Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Back at it Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Out with illness•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...