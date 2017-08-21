Beauchemin put pen to paper on a one-year, $1 million deal with Anaheim on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Beauchemin likely won't find ice time easy to come by, but given the number of injuries that impacted the Ducks last season, it's not surprising to see them add some additional blue line depth. As expected, the 37-year-old will not be getting anywhere close to the $4.5 million annual cap hit he carried before Colorado bought him out of his contract. At best, Beauchemin will probably be a 20-point player, yet until his role is more finalized -- fantasy owners may want to hold off on utilizing him for their lineups.