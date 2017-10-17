Beauchemin has averaged 21:10 of ice time with 2:37 on the power play the past two games.

The veteran defenseman is a stopgap top-four defenseman for Anaheim, as Beauchemin projects to settle into a third-pairing role once Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (shoulder) are back in the mix next month. For the time being, though, Beauchemin offers fleeting fantasy value -- especially in the peripheral categories (shots, hits, blocked shots and PIM).