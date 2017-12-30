Beauchemin failed to register a point for the eighth consecutive game during Friday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

The veteran defenseman has seen his power-play time vanish during the scoreless stretch, and he was also a healthy scratch for a game during the drought. With Anaheim's blue line back at full health, Beauchemin has been pushed into a bottom-pairing role, and barring upcoming injuries, he's likely to remain there. There's modest fantasy appeal in cavernous settings because of his decent cross-category contributions in the peripheral statistics, but offensive expectations should remain in check.