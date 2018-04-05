Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Sets up pair of goals
Beauchemin dished out assists on goals from Nick Ritchie and Andrew Cogliano, helping his side earn a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
After scoring 11 points in his first 58 games, Beauchemin now has six points in his past seven games, including five assists. Beauchemin is definitely not a reliable scorer, but he is hot at the moment, as unlikely as it might seem. If you're looking for a cheap play in daily leagues in an effort to ride his hot streak, there are certainly worse ideas.
