Beauchemin failed to register a point for the eighth consecutive game during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

The veteran is holding on by a thread this season, and he probably wouldn't be a regular in the lineup if Cam Fowler (leg) were healthy. After all, Beauchemin sports a discouraging 47.1 Corsi For percentage despite beginning 53.7 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. Additionally, he's hardly moving the fantasy needle in any particular category with 33 blocked shots through 16 games his best contribution. It's probably safe to ignore Beauchemin in the majority of settings.