Beauchemin scored his second goal of the season, dished out an assist, blocked seven shots and was credited with four shots on goal in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

Beauchemin hasn't made much of a fantasy impact this season, managing just six points through 23 games. He logged 21:42 of ice time Tuesday and is a great defensive player, but the offense just isn't there. While he's got four points in his last five games, make sure you know what you're getting with the veteran blueliner. His best days are behind him.