Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Strong effort despite loss
Beauchemin scored his second goal of the season, dished out an assist, blocked seven shots and was credited with four shots on goal in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.
Beauchemin hasn't made much of a fantasy impact this season, managing just six points through 23 games. He logged 21:42 of ice time Tuesday and is a great defensive player, but the offense just isn't there. While he's got four points in his last five games, make sure you know what you're getting with the veteran blueliner. His best days are behind him.
More News
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Sporting eight-game point drought•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Logging meaningful minutes•
-
Ducks' Francois Beauchemin: Inks one-year contract•
-
Francois Beauchemin: Facing buyout•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Provides rare offense in final days•
-
Avalanche's Francois Beauchemin: Rare goal serves as game-winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...