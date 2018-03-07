Beauchemin was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Washington.

This was the fifth time in eight games the veteran has watched from the press box. Beauchemin has been a modest fantasy contributor when in the lineup with 11 points, 74 shots, 18 PIM, 82 hits, 98 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 52 contests. However, as long as Anaheim has a healthy defense corps, he projects to continue playing sparingly.