Beauchemin was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The veteran has been receiving the odd game off over the past month and a half, and he's only playing sparingly in a supporting role when in the lineup now that the Anaheim defense corps is at full health. With just two goals and seven assists through 40 games, Beauchemin fantasy value is tied to his work in the peripheral categories. He's recorded a respectable 57 shots, 14 PIM, 56 hits, 81 blocked shots and plus-9 rating, but those numbers still have him off the grid in most setups.