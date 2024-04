Vatrano logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Vatrano has a helper in each of the last two games, but he ended March with seven points over 16 contests in the month. The 30-year-old forward has slowed down, likely in part due to the Ducks' semi-frequent shuffling of the forward lines. He's up to 53 points, 249 shots on net, 138 hits and a minus-24 rating through through 75 appearances with ample time in all situations.