Vatrano notched an assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and five hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Vatrano has continued his early surge to the quarter-pole of the season, racking up eight points over his last seven games. The 29-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, seven helpers, 69 shots on net, 38 hits, 31 PIM, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests this year. He seems like a lock to remain in a top-six role -- he's averaging a career-high 18:31 of ice time and has made the most of the increased usage.