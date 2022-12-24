Vatrano logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

While the Ducks' offense has mostly been lackluster in December, Vatrano has hit a groove with two goals and six helpers in 12 games this month. He's up to six tallies, nine helpers, 106 shots, 49 hits, 32 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 35 contests. The American forward has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in four of the last six games, so he's being rewarded for his strong play.