Vatrano notched a power-play assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Vatrano helped out on Ryan Strome's second-period tally. After being goal-heavy early in the campaign, Vatrano has balanced out with four goals and seven helpers over 13 outings in November. The 29-year-old continues to return value in fantasy with 21 points (seven on the power play), 81 shots, 42 hits, 21 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances.