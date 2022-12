Vatrano picked up an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Vatrano helped out on Ryan Strome's goal at 1:56 of overtime to seal the Ducks' win in a back-and-forth game. This was Vatrano's third assist in the last three contests. The 28-year-old winger hasn't scored in 17 games, but he's up to 10 points, 79 shots on net, 38 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 27 appearances this season.