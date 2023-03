Vatrano notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Vatrano snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He's picked up just three assists over his last nine contests after a much better stretch for about a month from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20 when he had 11 points in 10 outings. For the season, the veteran forward has 32 points, 184 shots on net, 75 hits, 60 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 66 appearances.