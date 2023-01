Vatrano logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Bruins.

Vatrano has helpers in consecutive contests, but he's been limited to three assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old forward remains firmly in a top-six role, but the Ducks' poor team offense takes a little bit of shine off that assignment. He's at 17 points, 119 shots on net, 56 hits, 40 blocks, 26 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 41 appearances.