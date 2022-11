Vatrano notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Vatrano took a shot early in the second period that led to a rebound, which Derek Grant buried. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Vatrano, who has seen his offense dry up despite remaining on the second line. The 28-year-old is at four goals, three helpers, 65 shots on net, 31 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 22 contests.