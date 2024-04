Vatrano scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Vatrano has four goals over his last three games as he looks to put together an encore for his excellent campaign. The 30-year-old winger is up to 34 tallies, 57 points, 267 shots on net, 150 hits, 75 blocked shots, 81 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 80 appearances this season. He should finish the year in a top-six role.