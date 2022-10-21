Vatrano scored a goal on five shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Vatrano, a Massachusetts native and former Bruin, had the Ducks' lone tally in his homecoming game. The 28-year-old has been a solid addition to the Ducks' top six with three goals, 14 shots on net, six hits and eight blocked shots in five contests this year. He could see more ice time than he ever has in his career, and a corresponding boost in offense should follow, so Vatrano can be considered a depth option in fantasy.