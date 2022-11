Vatrano notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Vatrano snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Pavol Regenda's first NHL tally in the second period. Through 14 contests, Vatrano has done alright, recording four goals, two assists, 45 shots on net, 23 hits, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. His strong two-way game has earned him a top-six role for the Ducks, who are lacking in proven forward depth early in the campaign.